Nigeria: Delta Governor Okowa, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His wife, Edith Okowa, also tested positive.

The governor announced this on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday.

"My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter", he wrote.

The governor had gone into isolation last week with his family after one of his daughters tested positive for the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba had said, that "consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days".

"It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands," Ifeajika added

Also, two top officials of the government had tested positive to the virus recently.

They include the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

According to the latest figures by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) there are 25,694 confirmed cases in the country.

Some 9746 patients have been discharged while 590 deaths have been recorded.

About 965 of the confirmed cases recorded are in Delta State.