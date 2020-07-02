Kenya: 172 Nigerians Evacuated From Uganda, Kenya Arrive Abuja

1 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 172 Nigerian evacuated from Uganda and Kenya arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10:20 am local time on Wednesday.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Gabriel Odu, a staff of its Media, Public Relations, and Protocol Unit.

He said the evacuees arrived via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

According to him, some of the evacuees disembarked at the airport in Abuja while others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

"The exercise was put together by our Mission in Nairobi, Kenya in collaboration with the Mission in Kampala, Uganda.

"All evacuees tested negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19," he said.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

