Tunisia: "Symbolism of UNSC Adoption of Tunisian-French Project On Fight Against COVID-19 Lies in Extension of Peace and Security Concepts (Erray)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray said on Wednesday that: "The symbolism of the adoption by the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday evening of the Tunisian-French project on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic lies in the extension of the concept of peace and security to other aspects, particularly that of health, which was not among the issues falling within the competence of this council".

In a statement to TAP, Erray said that the adoption of this project "will provide all countries of the world with support in the fight against unconventional crises".

The Minister of Foreign Affairs recalled in this connection that Tunisia had already been a member of the United Nations Security Council on four previous occasions, considering that its participation in the Council this time "acquires a special and exceptional character".

Erray indicated that the adoption by the UN Security Council of a Tunisian initiative, which the President of the Republic addressed to the international community and the Security Council to strengthen the fight against an unprecedented pandemic, is "a major achievement in the history of Tunisian diplomacy and within the Security Council, which has linked issues relating to health and epidemics to the question of peace and security in the world".

He stressed that Tunisian diplomacy had carried out all possible diplomatic actions on this issue, which was initially adopted and supported by a group of countries elected to the Council before the French draft was incorporated into the Tunisian draft, and then detailed negotiations with the Member States were launched in the second round of negotiations.

Erray considered that "Tunisian diplomacy succeeded in conducting these negotiations and overcoming the differences and conflicts between a number of Member States on form and content before it succeeded in federating all the members around the project," he said.

The resolution provides for the cessation of armed conflict for a specific period of time and calls on the various parties concerned to declare a truce to allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. The resolution also affirms that the violence and instability caused by these conflicts can lead to an outbreak of the epidemic that would be difficult to contain.

The resolution also requires that peacekeeping operations be allowed to carry out their mandated tasks in various conflict zones.