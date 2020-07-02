Namibia Climbs 7 Places in Latest Netball Rankings

2 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia climbed seven places in the latest netball rankings released recently by the International Netball

Federation (INF), which saw the country move from 30 to a much-improved number 23 on the latest world ratings.

With the latest rankings, Namibia now seats 23rd on the latest log, having accumulated 699 points at the end of May 2020. Reacting to the latest news, Netball Namibia (NN) vice president Rebecca Goagoses yesterday expressed excitement and said the improved rankings are testimony of the players' hard work.

"It is a significant improvement; this shows that we are amongst the best in the world. That also means that any country can now play us. It's a great sign that Namibian netball is getting the recognition it deserves and becoming a household name in Africa," said Goagoses.

She added that the exciting challenge going forward is to build on that improvement by winning more and playing regularly against African and global netball powerhouses.

According to the INF, the rankings are based on all matches that took place prior to the cancellation of all sports activities around the world. The ranking list relates to senior teams of member countries that are playing regular international test matches.

A rating is a measure of the average performance of a team over a series of matches. Each team earns a certain number of points from each international match. Their rating is the total number of points earned divided by the number of matches played.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.