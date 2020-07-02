Mauritius: Ebene Recreational Park - 85 Percent of Works Completed

press release

The Ebene Recreational Park, to the tune of Rs 100 million and where some 85% of the works have already been completed, is in line with Government's vision to preserve the environment and enhance the quality of life of the population, stated the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, during a site visit to take stock of the progress made so far.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning and Minister of Tourism, Mr Steven Obeegadoo, other Ministers, members of the National Assembly, and other personalities were also present at the site visit.

In a statement after the visit, the Prime Minister highlighted that the park, created after the closure of the Roland Armand Promenade to make way for the Metro Express project, reflects Government's vision and commitment to develop other infrastructures to enhance the well-being of the population. This park, he underscored, is called upon to become an essential place for the residents of Rose-Hill and Beau-Bassin, where families can relax, and where children and young people in particular can come to practice some sport and leisure activities.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Jugnauth dwelt on some other projects which are being carried out so as to enable the Metro Express project to fit within the local environment, namely the development of two leisure parks of some one acre each in the region of Quatre-Bornes. Additional projects will also be developed in the same vein, he pointed out, adding that a new sports complex has also been constructed at Residence Barkly.

The Ebene recreational park will span over some eight acres and will consist of an enclosed children playground area with a mini health track and a toboggan; an outdoor gym with different types of equipment; a health track loop of some 800 metres long; petanque courts; an esplanade and open amphitheatre which can accommodate up to 350 persons; an experimental garden with water features; a picnic area; and some 62 000 trees, including exotic and endemic plants. Works are expected to be completed in one month's time.