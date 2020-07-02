Tunisia's Position On Libyan File Is Clear and Based On International Legality

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray said that Tunisia's position on the Libyan file is clear and based on international legality, international resolutions and political agreement in relation to the Government of National Accord in Libya, the Presidential Council and the Libyan Parliament.

In a statement Wednesday to TAP, he added that Tunisia calls for a "Libyan-Libyan political solution, rejects any foreign interference in the country, and will reject any future intervention".

He explained that Tunisian diplomacy "works discreetly, interacts daily with all concerned Libyan parties and international actors to revive the political process until the Libyans themselves decide the fate of their country".

Erray said that there are "commendable efforts that must be combined to persuade the Libyans of the need for dialogue in order to determine their own destiny", stressing that "Libya's security is part of Tunisia's national security, and the interests of the two countries are linked and interdependent".

He stressed that "Tunisia is working to create a positive atmosphere between the protagonists in order to move the political process forward".

The Foreign Minister added that "there is no change in the Tunisian position on the Libyan file, and that the President of the Republic determines the country's foreign policy", referring to President Saied's statements on this file during his recent visit to France.

Tunisia acts, he said, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on the Libyan and Palestinian issues, and seeks to activate the role of the United Nations and the Security Council and to ensure that all negotiations are under the aegis of the United Nations.

The foreign minister said his department is giving priority to the case of the disappearance of journalists Nadhir Ktari and Sofiène Shourabi and that the diplomatic services in Tripoli and central bodies are working to solve the case.