South Africa: Dullstroom - Tourist Haven Battles to Survive in Lockdown - Crushed Economy

analysis

Covid-19, lockdown and an interprovincial travel ban could sound the death knell for small towns dotted across South Africa that rely on local tourism to keep the cash register busy.

Outside the Village Angler shop in Dullstroom, the fishing report board lies bare.

Usually, scribbled on the whiteboard would be names like Black Woolly Bugger, Dingemalery and DDD - a suggestion of flies for the day to entice a trout out of the many dams that dot the rolling grasslands that surround the tourist town.

Instead, tacked on the board is a typed note telling customers they will have to wear a mask and maintain physical distance if they want to enter the store. The out-of-town fly fishermen who religiously eyed that board for an inkling of what fly to use to catch Dullstroom's best-known export haven't been around for a while now.

Emma J Moseby is a so-called Covid refugee, who fled Cape Town to the small town of Tonteldoos to escape the spreading virus. (Photo: Shaun Smillie)

The Covid-19 lockdown, and with it the interprovincial travel ban, is throttling the economy of the town. Not so long ago coaches coming from the Kruger National Park would park in...