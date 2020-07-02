Tunisia to Adopt Use of Electronic Signature to Hire Refugees, Asylum Seekers

Tunis/Tunisia — The Vocational Training and Employment Ministry will adopt no later than year-end the use of electronic signature for job contracts of asylum seekers and refugees so that they will be given work permits in companies.

Speaking at the opening Wednesday of a brainstorming workshop in Gammarth on the employment of asylum seekers and refugees, Chief of Staff of the the Minister of Vocational Training and Employment Riadh Choud said the criterion of prioritising Tunisian nationals over asylum seekers and refugees in employment will no longer be taken into account. The goal is to facilitate their recruitment, he added.

Choud also said institutions under the ministry exempted Syrian refugees in Tunisia from submitting vocational qualifications as a condition for being hired.

The official added the ministry took a series of measures geared towards refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia, whose number is estimated at 4,000 migrants.

The Tunisian Vocational Training Agency (French: ATFP) approved all applications to have children of refugees and asylum seekers access training.

President of the Arab Institute for Human Rights (French: IADH) Abdelbasset Ben Hassan said the two-day workshop aims to develop the first bluepint on hiring and training refugees in Tunisia.

He said engaging migrants in Tunisia is a shared responsibility. The study centre at the Ministry of Justice drafted a bill in 2012 on the protection of refugees which provides for the creation of a structure in charge of their affairs.