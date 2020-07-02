Zimbabwe: MPs Warn Errant Mthuli Ncube to Take Parly Business Serious

2 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has been issued with a final warning by the Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Committee after failing to turn up and give oral evidence on issues to do with his portfolio.

The Treasury head was expected to explain why his ministry had stalled in disbursing US$5 million to the Zimbabwean embassy in the United States for renovations.

A visibly incensed portfolio committee chairperson, Kindness Paradza Wednesday told finance ministry principal director, Pfungwa Kunaka to inform Ncube that he had been issued with a final warning and would in future be charged with contempt if he did not take parliamentary business seriously.

Kunaka had come on behalf of Ncube but the MPs could not accept the absence of the finance minister.

"Go and tell your minister that he must take Parliament business seriously. Next time we will charge him," Paradza told the senior finance ministry official.

Paradza, the Zanu PF MP for Makonde, also told Kunaka to inform Ncube to furnish the foreign affairs portfolio committee with detailed answers on why the finance ministry was failing to disburse US$5 million to the Zimbabwe Embassy in New York, US for repairs after it was extensively damaged in a fire.

"Go and inform your minister that he promised to disburse US$5 million to New York. To date, that money is still outstanding. We need that in writing," Paradza said.

This is not the first time Ncube has absconded Parliament business.

Suspended independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa has on several occasions raised concerns after ministers failed to attend sittings in Parliament and answer questions related to their respective ministries.

