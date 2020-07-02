Kenya: The Borehole That Transformed Lives of Turkana's Desert Farmers

Nairobi — Launched in 2014, Natiira self help group is based in Turkana, more than 500km from Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Natiira Ateni is a Turkana phrase which means "a place of many acacia trees". As the name suggests, the area is semi-arid with an alluvial sand and clay soil terrain.

Turkana neighbours Ethiopia and Sudan to the north and Uganda to the west. Turkana is most well known as the cradle of mankind and for Lake Turkana, the largest desert lake in the world. Turkana has also been infamous for hunger and starvation of its people due to the long periods of drought and the dangerous cattle rustling practices between pastoralist communities in neighbouring counties and countries.

According to Deo Gumba, ENACT Regional Organised Crime Observatory Coordinator for East Africa: "Traditionally, cattle rustling has been a practice predominantly practised by pastoral and nomadic communities in East Africa for two main purposes. As a way of restocking after a severe drought or disease that killed their livestock and the second was to enable suitors (young warriors) to acquire cattle to pay the bride price required in order to marry. It is now being practised for commercial reasons and through criminal networks that cross communal and international borders, rendering cattle rustling a transnational (criminal) act."

Keen to make a difference after witnessing the effects of drought and insecurity

Augustine Adapal, 22, is the enterprise manager of Natiira Ateni self help group. The group has over 100 members and is governed by an elected board of nine members.

Adapal is keen to make a difference after witnessing the effects of drought and insecurity that has pushed his community on the brink of survival. He is also passionate about changing the stereotypical representation of Turkana which is often characterised with images of impoverished children, dead livestock and dry river beds.

"We all know that the Turkana region is an arid area that suffers long periods of drought. The cross-border conflict in Uganda and South Sudan has also exacerbated the situation and forced many people to move where they can find relief," says Adapal .

Natiira Ateni is changing this narrative by ensuring that the community is living sustainable life by ensuring that the community has food and water for crop and animal farming.

As we speak on the telephone, Adapal tells me that he is fighting the scorching sun with his cap. He also tells me there is a looming dust storm on the horizon. He quickly makes his way to his office located within the two-acre lush and green farm which might be mistaken as an oasis in a desert.

He informs me that due to the social distancing regulations to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, a small group of members are working in the farm. They are weeding the farm, harvesting spinach, shelling groundnuts for sale and installing new irrigation pipes in the farm.

As the enterprise manager of Natira Ateni Self Help group, he has brought much needed hope and energy to his community.

Cattle rustling contributes to rising poverty levels

"Before we started farming the members of Natiira were pastoralists who were mainly dependent on getting an income from meat and milk from their livestock. Livestock is a considerable store of wealth. Some of the men in the group were also cattle raiders." says Augustine.

A 2019 study by ENACT on cattle rustling in East Africa and the horn revealed that "Communities plagued by cattle rustling face a plethora of problems, including insecurity and the loss of their livelihood, which contributes to the rising poverty rates in the area. In one 2017 incident in Laikipia in Kenya, 10,000 pastralists made away with over 135,000 heads of cattle."

USADF: Empowering communities

Adapal began his journey with Natiira Ateni while he was still a student in secondary school in 2014. His mother, who was a founding member of the group, always invited him to join the group activities such as planting and watering crops during the school holidays. This inspired Augustine to be a community advocate. His efforts have resulted in a successful farm project and a cohesive community.

In Turkana, illiteracy levels are high with only half of the school going children being enrolled nationally. The children and youth in the area have little or no opportunities than other counties in Kenya. Illiteracy has resulted in poor dissemination of information in the community such as weather forecasts which hamper the pastoralists community ability to quickly respond to the effects of climate change.

The United States African Development Foundation (USADF) is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress to invest in African grassroots organizations, entrepreneurs and small-and medium-sized enterprises. USADF's investments promote local economic development by increasing incomes, revenues and jobs.

Using a community-led development approach, USADF provides seed capital and local project management assistance to African-owned and led enterprises addressing some of Africa's biggest challenges around food insecurity, insufficient energy access, and unemployment, particularly among women and youth.

According to Wycliffe Juma from Cezam & Associates Ltd, a professional accounting and business consulting firm contracted by USADF to assist with the monitoring and evaluation of the Natiira Ateni project, "When the farming project started the Natiira Ateni group relied on rain fed agriculture and most of the crops failed. Natiira applied for a grant of 95,386 USD from USADF which they got and it helped them address their challenges."

Natiira group drilled and equipped a borehole and also set up a drip irrigation system in their two acre farm. Drip irrigation is the most efficient method of watering plants in arid areas. The average water sprinkler system has an efficiency of around 75-85%. Drip irrigation, in contrast, has efficiencies in excess of 90% .

Fresh from high school and with a passion to make a difference in his community

"Through the USADF support, we drilled a borehole in our two-acre farm and also installed an irrigation system that has enabled us to successfully grow crops all year round. In the farm we grow perennial and annual crops such as; legumes, cowpeas, groundnuts, green pepper, spinach kales and tomatoes," says Adapal .

They also used the funds from USADF to train their farmers on soft skills such as basic accounting, good agricultural practices and even went for an exchange visit in other irrigation fed farms and learned best practises in agriculture. The group also invested in capacity building of its youth and recruited two young apprentices from the community to train alongside the founding enterprise manager Emily Chepchumba.

Fresh from high school and with a passion to make a difference in his community, Adapal was one of the trainees in the project. He quickly built his skills in leadership, project management, book keeping and reporting and in 2019 was promoted as Natiira Ateni's enterprise manager.

"The farming project has transformed the life of my community and we now do not rely on relief food and handouts. The members consume 20 percent of the harvest and the rest is sold to the neighbouring community which no longer has to rely on vegetable supplies from Kitale which is over 500 kilometres away. On a monthly basis the group sells over 5,000 USD worth of produce to Natiira town and neighbouring Kakuma refugee camp." says Adapal.

From their sale of vegetables, members generate income to buy other foodstuffs they do not produce. They can also pay school fees for their children and meet other basic needs including health care. The surrounding community also fetches water for their household use from the bore hole. The USADF grant has helped the Natiira community by creating better livelihoods in crop farming that produces stable jobs and better incomes.

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the farm operations

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the day-to-day operations at the farm. Due to the stay at home and social distancing measures not all the members can visit or help out in the farm.

"The travel restrictions in Kenya have created a bigger demand for food in Turkana county as most food trucks from Kitale town are unable to deliver food to local markets. This shortage of food has created a bigger demand for fresh vegetables such as spinach, kales and tomatoes from the Natiira farm," says Adapal.

"We are now selling more vegetables to our local market and if the travel restrictions persist we will be unable to meet the local demand. We have also seen increased interest from other community members who are not part of the group. They are keen to join us or for us to train them on how to set up new irrigation schemes in their farms," he says.

Locust the new threat to food security

Adapal tells me they are on the lookout for desert locusts that have recently been spotted in neighbouring Lodwar town and are worried that they might attack their farm.

According to the Locust Watch by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), "more swarms are continuing to form and have been seen flying to the northwest. Control measures which include aerial spraying, surveillance vehicles and vehicles mounted with sprayers".

The locusts are a threat to food security as a swarm of 1km can eat the same amount of food in one day as a 35,000 people. This is a big worry to the group who have just recovered from a long drought that was recently followed by damaging floods when river Turkwell, empties to the world's largest desert lake, Lake Turkana burst its banks and caused fatalities and destruction as it swept away homes and infrastructure during the April short rain season.

Our conversation is cut short as he has to leave after receiving an alert from one of the community members that raiders have been sighted. A fortnight ago, suspected Ethiopian cattle rustlers allegedly shot and killed a woman near River Natodomeri in Turkana County.

Future plans for Natiira Ateni

Natiira Ateni hopes to enroll more members in the group and to expand the project from a two acre farm to a ten acre farm. Using sales proceeds and funding from new partners, the group aspires to buy an autorickshaw (Tuktuk) or a motorbike to aid in the delivery of fresh farm produce to the market.