Kenya: Rare White Giraffe Sighted at Garissa's Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy

30 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — A rare white giraffe was spotted outside the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy in Ijara within Garissa County on Tuesday, sparking excitement months after a similar giraffe was poached alongside its calf.

The Kenya Wildlife Service did not divulge details on the rare giraffe species seen in a herd of other colored giraffes within the expansive conservancy.

"WOW is pretty much the only way to sum up a towering sight like this! Spotted earlier today outside the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy in Ijara County, isn't this an impressive way to end the month? #WildlifeKe," the wildlife agency tweeted.

In Mid-March, a similar giraffe and her calf were killed by poachers in a major setback in wildlife conservation efforts.

The white giraffe was still within Hirola conservancy where its decomposing carcass was discovered.

The rare animal has a condition known as leucism, resulting in the partial loss of the giraffes' pigmentation.

