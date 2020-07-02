Algeria: Coronavirus - 365 New Cases, 143 Recoveries and 8 Deaths in Algeria in Last 24 Hours

Three hundred and sixty-five (365) new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19), 143 recoveries and 8 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Algeria, said Wednesday in Algiers, spokesman for the Scientific Committee Monitoring the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Djamel Fourar.
