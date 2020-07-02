Eritrea: Tour of Inspection to Development Sites

Keren — The Governor of Anseba Region, Mr. Abdella Musa conducted tour of inspection with a view to observe the progress of the implementation of development program and preparation of farmers to cultivate their lands before the coming of the rainfall season.

The tour of inspection that the Governor conducted from 5 to 27 June was also aimed at discussing with the concerned institutions on providing the public with efficient social services by identifying the strengths and shortcomings.

In the course of his visit to educational and health facilities, nursery centers, dams, potable water distribution centers as well as agricultural projects, Mr. Musa was provided briefings by the heads of the institutions and coordinators of the projects.

Commending for the effort being conducted to expand educational and health service provisions across the region, the residents called for speeding up the master plan semi-urban centers, provision of potable water supply, renovation of roads, as well as for addressing the shortcomings in the agricultural projects and introduction of solar system among others.