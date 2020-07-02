Eritrea: Commendable Voluntary Blood Donation

Asmara — Individuals and institutions in the Central Region are taking voluntary blood donation initiative aimed at augmenting blood reserve of the National Blood Transfusion Center, report indicated.

Accordingly, staff members of Geza Banda sub zone administration, Eritrean Airlines, as well as students of Nakfa School of Social Sciences donated 186 bags of blood.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Kibreab Gebru, head of Information and Promotion at the National Blood Transfusion Center pointing the significance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives called for increased participation of the public.

Commending the initiative nationals are under taking to augment blood supply to health facilities during the time of corona virus pandemic, Ms. Alem Berhe, chairwoman of the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association called for integrated effort aimed at increasing the awareness of the public and the number of voluntary blood donors.