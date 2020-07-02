Rwanda: One&Only Resort Supporting Communities Amid COVID-19

30 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

One&Only resorts in Rwanda have rolled out support to communities in Gisakura and Kinigi where the two ultra-luxury resorts, One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla's Nest are located.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the livelihoods of communities, the One&Only resorts in Rwanda supported 65 families in Gisakura and 412 families in Kinigi with food relief during the lockdown.

"We understand the plight that our people have faced during these times like losing jobs and unfortunately not being able to fend for their families. As a brand that has continuously worked with these communities, we pledge our support to ensure we go through this together," commented Craig Storkey, Area Lodge Manager, One&Only in Rwanda.

To facilitate the distribution, colleagues from One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla's Nest visited the communities and offered their support.

"In addition, One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla's Nest have always worked closely with local communities. Our guests and colleagues regularly participate in the monthly Umuganda community service among other Community-based initiatives," he added.

The resorts have a long-term vision of working hand in hand with the community to be part of community development. This includes assigning part of the resort's budget for community service activities to foster the consistency in the impact that the resort has on the nearby neighborhoods.

The brand's latest addition into the local tourism ecosystem, One&Only Gorilla's Nest is an ultra-luxury resort on the foothills of the Volcanoes National Park and was launched in February this year."

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

