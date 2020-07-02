Liberia: President Weah Sacks Deputy Commerce Boss

MONROVIA, July 1-President George Weah on late Tuesday sacked his Deputy Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry with immediate effect according to Executive Mansion statement.

"The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has dismissed with immediate effect Deputy Commerce Minister, Jemima Wolokollie," the statement said.

It further added that, "President Weah's decision follows a string of actions incompatible with Deputy Minister Wolokollie's status as a senior government official."

Earlier this week, madam Wolokollie told local radio stations that there was need for the chairman of the ruling party, Congress for Democratic Change- Mulbah Morlu to be removed due to what she called the practice of tribalism in the party.

She accused Mr. Morlu and Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, who also hails from Lofa County of supporting Rep. Thomas Fallah, from the same county for the pending December Senatorial election.

Madam Wolokollie has expressed her desire to contest for the upcoming senatorial elections for Montserrado County. Also, her boss, Professor Wilson Tarpeh wants to contest for the same position.

Madam Wolokollie is a founding member of the CDC and been very active and outspoken over the years towards the party's activities.

She accused the Chairman of lack of transparency in running the affairs of the party. Similar view was expressed by Hon. Acarous Gray of District number eight for Montserrado County last week which led to his resignation from position of Political Affairs head of the CDC. There were discussions ongoing in the party for reconsideration of his decision.

Gray also felt disenchanted over the selection of Rep. Thomas Fallah to contest the Senatorial position for Montserrado County.

"Deputy Minister Wolokolie was earlier suspended by the President for insubordination and unprofessionalism. The Liberian Chief Executive urges all officials of government who bear the public trust to conduct themselves properly," the presidential statement said.

