Botswana: Cycling Resumes Sprint Series Races

Gaborone — Lifecycle Events and Timing has put together a three events sprint series race dubbed COVID-19 Sprint Series scheduled for the beginning of July.

Event organiser, Gobona Mantle said in an interview that the COVID-19 Sprint Series cycle aims to make up for events where cycling clubs had not been able to hold races, especially that clubs were now beginning preparations to resume races in August.

She explained that the COVID-19 Sprint Series is an Individual Time Trials (ITT) race which would follow all the COVID-19 safety protocol measures while the winners would be point system based.

She noted that the race would get riders on the road and trails to gain the right fitness level. "The race will also get them ready to compete while giving others an opportunity to engage on fun rides for personal fitness," she said.

Explaining how the race would unfold, Mantle said there had been an allocation of 30 seconds to a minute between each rider at the start to maintain social distancing.

She said there would also be no spectators, but only 10 or fewer people at the start points of the event. Mantle also indicated that riders would not stay around after the race, but would be dismissed as soon as they finish the race while results would be published online and sent through their phones.

"All riders are expected to have buffs and/or masks at the start and will not have to wear them when they ride," said Mantle. She added that all safety measures would be in place like temperature screening, contact trace registration as well as sanitizing among others. Mantle also noted that they were expecting a total of 50 riders to participate in the races.

She said in essence, COVID-19 Sprint Series is a mountain bike and road race with three events for each with options for a competing rider to register for one race, do both races or all events.

She noted that the race would kick-start on July 4 with a mountain bike series from Gaborone North to Kopong while the road race would resume on July 5 in a four-lap race on Rasesa road. Thereafter, the second mountain bike race will resume on July 11 starting at Commerce Park and following Gaborone Dam trails within the Kgale area. The last event for this race will end on July 25 in Notwane.

The second road race will be a Kopong/Lentsweletau route on July 12 with the last event on July 26 on a Boatle/Mmankgodi route. The races, Mantle said, were short sprint races with 25km distance for each of the mountain bike road race events and 45km distance for road race events.

Mantle indicated that the routes were challenging but fun to explore as the routes were shorter. She said they chose hilly terrains with single tracks for the mountain bike race to test the endurance of riders.

Registration for COVID-19 Sprint Series cycle race can be done at Ultimate Cycle Base or online at www.ucbtiming.co.bw for P250 single race or P500 both races.

Source : BOPA