Western Sahara: President of Republic Makes Appointments At Level of Presidency of Republic and Other Institutions

Chahid El-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO has issued a decree containing appointments at the Presidency of the Republic and other national institutions, based on the powers conferred on him by the constitution.

At the Presidency of Republic, the following appointments were made:

Chej Malainin Chej Lakbir, Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of the Occupied Territories and Abroad Communities

Malainin Saddiq, Director of the Saguia El Hamra and Rio de Oro Center For Strategic and Political Studies.

Nanna Labat Rashid, Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of the Arab World

Malainin Ettganna, entrusted with the task at the Presidency

Sidahmed Teib, Assitant Secretaty-General at the Presidency.

Salha Elabd, Chef de cabinet of Secretaty-General of the Presidency.SPS