Zimbabwe Faces New COVID-19 Wave As Infections Rise to 605 - Doctors

2 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Association of Human Rights Doctors (ZAHRD) has warned of a deadlier second coronavirus wave as confirmed positive cases rose to 605 Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also urged all countries to be more vigilant than ever, warning that the worst of the pandemic is still to come.

ZAHRD secretary general Norman Matara warned the deadly virus could soon roar back with vengeance and said there was need for Zimbabwe to remain vigilant and cautious.

"Recording no cases in one day is no reason to relax," he said in reference to last Sunday when no confirmed Covid-19 case was reported.

"Previously there was a period that we went through for almost one week without reporting a single case of Covid-19, but that did not mean we were out of the woods yet.

"We need to remain extra-vigilant and cautious, continue enhancing our disease surveillance, and make sure the public continues to maintain social distancing and good hygiene practices.

"With cases of Covid-19 continuing to increase in neighbouring South Africa, and we have people returning home from that country, we should always remain on high alert. It is definitely not time to relax."

In a media brief Monday, WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said: "The virus still has a lot of room to move. We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives."

Meanwhile, the health ministry Wednesday confirmed that 14 cases tested positive with 12 of them being local transmissions.

"Fourteen cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Wednesday). These include a returnee from South Africa, one, and 13 local cases who are isolated," the ministry said.

"Two of the local cases are contracts to known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the 11 cases. Mashonaland East province reported three recoveries."

