Namibia: Social Worker Calls for Support

1 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

A social worker at Walvis Bay State Hospital is calling for the community to support positive Covid-19 cases, as well as healthcare workers.

Gail Taukuheke says testing positive causes a lot of stress for the affected and their families, and stigmatisation from the community only makes matters worse.

She says many people who tested positive tried to adhere to Covid-19 rules.

"Remember, these are people who did not ask to be sick. Some of them cannot even trace the source of their infection. It wasn't their fault. These are still real people with real fears who need to be supported. Mental health is important for the people who are infected and affected," she says.

Social workers have been visiting families to help with counselling when they are contact traced or have tested positive.

"We try and calm them and their families and explain the process. We are seeing a spike in cases among single and other mothers. Some children are younger than five years old. We make sure the children are tested, and find a facility that is child friendly where they can be with their parents. We also prepare families for the swabbing. We hope to find volunteers for tasks like shopping for groceries for those who are asked to stay home," she says.

Taukuheke says she has empathy with those in isolation.

"If you are taken from your home, you will feel discomfort. The biggest fear as humans is the fear of the unknown. They are dealing with an unknown disease. Our facilities are basic and they are used to their homes," she says.

Some church groups have started preparing meals for healthcare workers and others involved in the fight against the pandemic.

