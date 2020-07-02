Liberia: AFL Receives Additional U.S. COVID -19 Support

The United States Embassy near Monrovia and the Joint West African Research Group have made additional transfer of a huge consignment of anti – coronavirus materials to the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), exactly a week after making a similar donation to the defense authorities.

The donation of 2,095 high quality masks, 7,000 surgical masks, personal protective equipment (PPEs), and several other materials loaded in cartoons was made at the Edward Benyan Kesselly (EBK) Military Barracks off the Roberts field Highway on Wednesday, 1 July.

The donation received by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia Maj. General Prince C. Johnson, III, is part of support to the Ministry of Defense and the AFL in helping the institutions' fight against coronavirus here.

Making the presentation Wednesday afternoon, 1 July at the EBK Military Barracks, the representative of the U.S. Embassy's Office of the Defense Attache and Security Corporation Col. Matthew Alden said it is great to assemble at the facility for the transfer of materials to help the authorities' fight against coronavirus.

Col. Alden expressed delight over the partnership that exists between the U.S. Embassy and the Defense Ministry/AFL, saying they had assembled at EBK to transfer 2,095 high quality masks, 7,000 surgical masks, hand sanitizers, PPEs, and other materials to help the AFL's fight against Covid.

He notes that they are standing together to fight the deadly disease unleashed from Wuhan that killed thousands of Americans and Liberians. Receiving the donation, AFL Chief of Staff Gen. Prince C. Johnson thanks the U.S. Embassy and the West Africa Research Group for the donation, noting the importance of the gesture transferred to the AFL just a week after another donation was made by the embassy.

During previous engagements, Gen. Johnson notes that he had emphasized the importance of PPEs for the military to prepare in advance so that if the Commander - in - Chief orders the AFL to make intervention, it will not only depend on the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health, but what is also available.

He assures the partners that the donation will be used for the intended purpose to work for the country when called upon, adding that the defense authorities are very grateful to Liberia's great partner, the U.S. and the West Africa Research Group.

Candace Easthman, Project Director at the Joint West Africa Research Group briefly expressed delight over the partnership and welcomed those in attendance for the donation ceremony. The donation at the EBK Military Barracks follows another donation made on 24 June, including PPEs, clora, face masks, nose masks, face shield, medical hand gloves and several other anti Covid - 19 items to support the MOD and AFL's fight against Covid - 19.