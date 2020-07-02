Sudan: Energy Ministry Cancels (8) Concession Agreements in Red Sea and S. Kordufan

Khartoum — The Ministry of Energy and Mining has canceled a number of concession agreements with mining companies in the states of Red Sea and South Kordufan.

The Minister of Energy and Mining, Adel Ali Ibrahim, issued a decision based on the approval of the Undersecretary for the Mining Sector, Dr. Mohammed Yahya Abdul Jalil, the recommendations of the Technical Mining Committee to cancel (8) concession agreements with companies operating in the mining sector.

The Energy and Mining Minister issued decree number (70) for the year 2020 by which he canceled the concession agreement of "Ashab El -Yameen Company" in a gold square in South Kordufan State, which holds the number (2K20).

The Minister has also issued another decree with the number (71) which canceled the concession agreement with a company (Al-Barah Mining Company), which owns the RS21 square in the Red Sea state, he also issued a decree number (72), according to which he canceled the concession agreement signed with the (Rosdergmitt Company) to acquired the square (B57) in the Red Sea state, in addition to issuing another decision number (73) under which the concession agreement signed with (Hash Mining Company), which has a square of (14 B-2) in the Red Sea state, was canceled.

The minister also canceled the concession agreement with M&F Advanced Business Ltd. which had granted square (SK45) in the state of South Kordufan, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (74) for the year 2020.

He also issued the resolution No. (75) by which he canceled the concession agreement with the company (Pintra Technology), which has a square (7A2_A) in state of the Red Sea, followed by the Minister resolution No. (76) for the year 2020 to cancel the concession agreement with (Al- Setout Mining Company) which has the square (RS29), in Red Sea State.

The Minister of Energy and Mining has also issued the decree No. (77) for the year 2020 to canceling the concession agreement signed with (Dagluj Mining Company) which has the square (2B2) located in the state of the Red Sea.

The Undersecretary of the Mining Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Mining Dr. Mohammed Yahya Abdul Jalil disclosed in a press statement today that these decisions came in framework of the revision and new policies that are based on the technically and financially adherence to the terms of the agreements, pointing to the review of the rest of the other agreements in order to ensure the extent of companies' compliance with the terms of their agreements with the Government of Sudan represented by the Ministry of Energy and mining - the mining sector - which includes all agreements of minerals other than gold as well all agreements concluded in the mining sector, indicating that comes within the framework of the new corrective policies undertaken by the mining sector and all the sector's institutions.