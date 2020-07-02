Sudan: Direct Cash Support Project to Sudanese Families Started

1 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Ministries of Finance and Labor started, Wednesday, the implementation of the experimental stage of the Direct Cash Support project for the Sudanese Families which is funded by the Transitional Government and a number of partners including the UN World Food Program.

The two ministries said in a joint press statement that the first payment of the cash support sent to a part of the families in West Soba, Khartoum Locality.

The statement said the experimental stage includes for People's Administrations of Al-Boqaa, Al-Nasr, Wadi Soba and Um-Dawanban.

