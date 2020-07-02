Sudan: N. Darfur - Corona Infections and Deaths Decline

1 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El- Fasher — The Ministry of Health and Social Development in the state of North Darfur, noted that cases of coronavirus infection in the state have decreased by the monitoring of cases in the health isolation centers.

The Director General of the state's Health Ministry, Dr. Sulaiman Adam Idris, indicated on the ministry's media platform today that the number of cases of recovery in the past weeks have been the same, with the significant decrease in number of abnormal deaths in homes.

The Chairman of the Higher Coordination Committee for Combating the Corona Pandemic, asserted that the declaration of the stability of the health situation is bond to the absence of any case of infection with Covid19.

He emphasized the regular work of the medical staff in hospitals, while the isolation centers are monitored by medical teams in a number of the state's localities.

On his part, the director of Therapeutic Medicine in the ministry, Dr. Suleiman Mohamed Suleiman, confirmed that there are six cases that are still receiving treatment at the isolation center in El- Fasher, including one positive case, two negative, and three cases that their results have not yet appeared.

