Sudan: North Darfur - COVID-19 Cases Decrease

1 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The Ministry of Health and Social Development in North Darfur State announced, Tuesday, that COVID-19 cases witnessed remarkable decrease through monitoring patients' states in health isolation centers.

General Director for the Ministry said in the ministry's Health Platform outlined that a number of COVID-19 cases were recovered during the past week, besides, the decrease of the number of the up normal fatalities in the houses.

"The announcement of the stability of health situations is connected to the free of the state of any pandemic case" said the chairman of the state's Higher Committee to combat the disease.

Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

