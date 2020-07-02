Namibia: Veteran Teacher Shipanga Accorded Hero Status

1 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

President Hage Geingob has conferred the late teacher and liberation struggle veteran Martin Lazarus Shipanga the honour of national hero status.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the president directed that a state funeral be held in Shipanga's honour.

Shipanga, who was born on 11 September 1931, died at the age of 88 on Sunday (28 June).

After consultations with Shipanga's wife, Geingob directed that Shipanga should be buried at Heroes Acre in Windhoek on Saturday (4 July).

The president directed that a period of national mourning be observed, during which all flags in Namibia will be flown at half-mast from Thursday to Saturday.

Geingob expressed his sympathies to Shipanga's wife, Eveline Ndapewa Shipanga, and his children, family, comrades and friends. - [email protected]

