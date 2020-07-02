Somalia Marks Independence Day

1 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia on Wednesday marked its 60th independence anniversary as its president called on the people to seize the moment to realize the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers.

"Our Somalia of the 60s is now turned 60. We have sailed the stormy waters and now, we must stamp out our challenges and spread our vision to continue standing tall," President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said on Twitter.

"As a people, must seize this chance to deliver the hopes of our nation's founding fathers and future generations."

Meanwhile, in a statement Ambassador Francisco Madeira, the special representative of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, congratulated Somalia.

"AMISOM [African Union Mission to Somalia] joins the people and the Government of Somalia in celebrating the country's 60th Independence anniversary. It pledges continued solidarity and support and wishes them accrued success in the years to come," he said.

Somalia gained independence from Italy on July 1, 1960.

A former British protectorate, Somaliland got its independence in 1960 but days later joined Somalia.

In 1991, it self-proclaimed its independence from the rest of the country following war with the government in Mogadishu.

Somalia does not recognize Somaliland's breakaway status.

Somalia is bounded by the Gulf of Aden to the north, by the Indian Ocean to the east, by Kenya and Ethiopia to the west and by Djibouti to the northwest.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.