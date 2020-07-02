Gambia Records Two New COVID-19 Cases

Two new COVID-19 cases involving two Gambians who returned to the Gambia recently have been confirmed by the health authorities.

One of the cases involved a 57-year-old Gambian who is a deportee from the United States of America who came into The Gambia on the 17th June 2020 whilst the others involved a 25-year-old Gambian who came into The Gambia from Senegal on the 27th through the Amdalai Border Post.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, The Gambia so far recorded forty-nine (49) positive cases, twenty-seven (27) recoveries, two (2) deaths and twenty (20) active cases. The country currently has three hundred and fifty-eight (358) persons under quarantine; twenty (20) active and six (6) probable cases.

One new recovery has also been registered after she (Case 036) produced 2 consecutive negative test results.

Dr Mustapha Bittaye the Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health said sixty-seven (67) laboratory test results were received from NPHL - twelve (12) are repeat test results and fifty-five (55) are results of samples taken from new people.

"Of these, he said fifty-nine (59) is negative; six (6) positive (2 new and 4 repeat test results of existing cases) and two (2) inconclusive or probable cases," he said.

Bittaye said fifteen (15) persons were newly taken into quarantine; twenty-one (21) new people have been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 upon completion of the mandatory quarantine period

He said of the newly quarantined individuals, three (3) came by a WFP-chartered humanitarian flight; five (5) are members of the ECOMIG force who recently returned to the country and one (1) is a contact of one of the recently confirmed cases.

Senegal recorded six thousand six hundred and ninety-eight (6,698) confirmed cases in which four thousand three hundred and forty-one (4,341) recovered and one hundred and eight (108) died.

65% of the confirmed cases are males and about 61% of the confirmed cases are below age 40.