Gambian Writer Co-Authored Stories in African Anthology

1 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jaju

Gambian writer and author, Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe, has co-authored an African anthology titled Twaweza.

The title of the anthology, Twaweza- is a Swahili word which means 'We Can' and in the ideological sense, it invokes the spirit of togetherness.

The anthology is a collection of twenty-four (24) African non-fiction stories.

Sowe, who is also the secretary general of the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG), said he is delighted to have been part of the contributors for the anthology.

The award-winning writer said the anthology is an outcome of the Pen African Writers Residency held in Kenya and Nigeria respectively, which he was part of.

He said the residency was organized by the African Writers Development Trust (AWDT) in which 12 selected emerging African writers were selected by a panel of editors to contribute to the anthology.

Sowe's two stories, The Refugee and The Mosquitos- a travelogue and my self-exile and Maimuna- Gambian folklore were featured in pages 133 and 261 respectively.

