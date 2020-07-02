Gambia: State of Public Emergency Extends for Seven Days

State House-His Excellency President Adama Barrow in consultation with the Ministerial Sub-Committee on COVID-19 and based on the advice given by the Health Experts' Committee of the Ministry of Health has decided to extend the State of Public Emergency in The Gambia.

In exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 34(6) of the 1997 Constitution, President Barrow has declared that the State of Public Emergency continues to exist in the whole country for seven days, effective 1st July 2020.

The public is also informed that the COVID -19 Emergency Regulations issued under the Emergency Powers Act shall continue to apply during the period of the State of Public Emergency.

Meanwhile, the public is reminded that COVID-19 is real as the number of cases recorded in the country is on the increase. The public is also advised to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves and prevent infecting others.

The government gives assurances that all efforts are being made to prevent and contain the coronavirus from spreading further, as it continues to monitor developments within the ECOWAS region.