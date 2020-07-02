Algeria: Government Approves Creation of Body in Charge of Reviving Green Dam

A Government meeting chaired on Sunday by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has adopted a draft executive decree on the creation of a coordination body in charge of reviving the Green Dam and fighting desertification.

This coordination body is conceived as a catalyst in the development, implementation and assessment of a national programme to combat desertification, mitigate drought and revive the Green Dam.

According to the minister's presentation, combating desertification is in fact a fight against poverty, through the protection of natural resources, adaptation to climate change, integrated rural development and the promotion of the forestry economy for the benefit of sustainable domestic development as the basis of food security.