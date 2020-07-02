Nigeria: PDP Governors to Obaseki - We Will Help You Actualise Your Second Term

Governors elected on the platform of the PDP have assured Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State that they would do everything democratically possible to help him achieve his second term ambition.

Gov. Obaseki recently dumped the ruling APC and pitched tent with the PDP after he was denied the APC ticket. He was granted a waiver by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and consequently emerged candidate of the party for the September 19, 2020, governorship election in the state.

The governors through the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, assured that the Edo governor would perform better in his second term.

"We wish to use this opportunity to convey the solidarity of all your colleagues in the forum and to assure you of their support in the forthcoming election in Edo State.

"We ask you to continue to work and embrace all the people of Edo State, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable. We admire the job you have done in Edo State in your current term which informed the high level of confidence reposed in you by the PDP and the people of Edo State," they said.

PDP raises 5-man panel for Ondo

Meanwhile, the NWC of the PDP has constituted a 5-man screening committee for its primary ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The committee is mandated to screen all the aspirants seeking the party's ticket for the election.

According to the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd), a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, will chair the panel, while Rev. Bunmi Jenyo is secretary.

Other members of the panel are Sen. Zainab Kure, Hon. Fred Agbedi and Barr. Ndubuisi Agwuama.