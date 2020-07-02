Liberia to Own Shares in Prestigious Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

1 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — Liberia's quest to gain membership to the prestigious Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has gained traction with both parties agreeing on terms and conditions.

The decision follows a formal request by Liiberian Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, which was contained in a letter addressed to AIIB's President Jin Liqun, and a review by the group's board of directors.

The AIIB is is multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic development in the Asian-Pacific region and other parts of the world by investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors.

The decision to accept Liberia's membership into the powerful global institution will be formalized when the AIIB's board of governors meets later this July, 2020.

Under the terms of Liberia's membership, the country will "subscribe to 50 shares of capital stock in AIIB, of which 10 shares shall be paid-in shares and 40 shall be callable shares". The par value of each share shall be one hundred thousand (100,000) United States dollars.

Both parties also agreed that payments of the paid-in shares shall be made in five equal installments.

The administration of President George M. Weah has taken a slew of measures to improve the country's economic standing, while creating access to additional sources of financing for development.

The latest move brings Liberia closer to membership of an organization regarded by the United Nations as having the potential for scaling up financing for sustainable development and to improve the global economic governance.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.