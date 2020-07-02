Liberia: 'Guilty As Charged' - Ruling CDC Expels Minister, Day After Dismissal

Monrovia — Barely 24 hours after her dismissal as Deputy Minister of Commerce for Small Business, by President George Manneh Weah, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has expelled Ms. Jemima Wolokollie from the party.

In a statement Wednesday, the National Executive Committee of the pursuant to the outcome of its Grievance and Ethics initiative, as submitted on 10 June 2020, has with immediate effect expelled Jemima Wolokolie from the CDC.

The party said the expulsion comes after an earlier action of suspension for fraud, extortion, corruption, and her role in a fake loan scheme. "These allegations, despite the preponderance of the evidence, were nonetheless carefully adjudicated and fairly tried consistent with best practice; which finds Madam Wolokolie GUILTY as CHARGED, and lacking moral worth to maintain membership with the CDC."

The statement added: "The NEC's endorsement of the Grievance and Ethics report expunging Madam Wolokolie's membership mirrors the party's sternness against unwholesome actions or utterances that impugn the integrity of the Congress for Democratic Change. With justice now fully served, the party considers a complete closure to this repugnant chapter, which has only strengthened the CDC's resolve, unity and unequivocal response against acts of lawlessness.

At the same time, the leadership of the Congress for Democratic Change lauds the President of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah for the dismissal of expelled partisan Wolokolie; hailing the decision as timely and an important step reasserting his disapproval of improper conducts in the sphere of governance.

Madam Wolokollie has defended her decision to step down, posting on her Facebook page Tuesday evening that if her dismissal was due to her stance exposing the wrongs in the ruling Coalition, then she has no regrets.

Since announcing her intent to contest the senatorial seat for Montserrado County, Ms. Wolokollie who had been out of the public spectacle became vocal, especially on issues obtaining in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

She had earlier said in an interview on SKY FM that though she is a CDCian, she carries a different and better vision for the county.

Appearing on OK FM in Monrovia on Monday, Ms. Wolokollie threw jibes at Rep. Thomas Fallah who would have contested against in the CDC primaries for the Montserrado County slot, stating that his recent distribution of motorbikes in the county was an act of deception to lure the poor voters.