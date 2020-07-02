South Africa: Eastern Cape Requests Help From Military's Medics While Gauteng Clocks Highest Daily COVID-19 Case Increase

analysis

On Wednesday, the Eastern Cape premier asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the SANDF Medical Corps to help the province. Meanwhile, Gauteng reported its highest increase in coronavirus cases in a day. The courts dismissed an application to close schools again, but allowed Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to appeal against a blanket declaration of the invalidity of lockdown regulations.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 1 July at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

The Eastern Cape's health system "has been overwhelmed" by the pandemic, the province's Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Wednesday. The admission came as he asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the South African National Defence Force's Medical Corps to help the province.

The province's Department of Health has admitted that several patients in East London and Nelson Mandela Bay were abandoned by healthcare workers who refused to work. It said it will start reporting healthcare workers who stay away without a good reason. In addition, the number of deaths is climbing in six of...