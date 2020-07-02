Sudan Doctors Committee - One Martyred and Several Injured in June.30 Processions

1 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan Central Doctors Committee announced, Wednesday, that one citizen was killed and several others injured during the processions staged, Tuesday, to commemorate the First anniversary of June.30 in the center and the states.

The committee in statement issued, Wednesday, mourned Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, 33, who was killed by a shot in the chest.

"The fall of the martyr, Tuesday, is a shame in the face of the revolutionary government, which came through great sacrifices" the statement said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.