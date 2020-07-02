Sudan: Information Included in the Video Attributed to Al-Jezouli Is 'Unfounded' - Army

Khartoum — The Information Advisor of the Army Commander-in-Chief has categorically, denied the information carried out by the social media on a racial project to dismantle Sudan attributed to a leader of one of the Sudanese political parties.

Brig. Dr. Al-Taher Abu-Haja underlined, Wednesday, in press statements that the information included in the video-tape attributed to the Chairman of the State of Law and Development Party, Dr. Mohammed Ali Al-Jezouli and carried out through different media is" unfounded and untrue".

He said the video aired fabricated information on racial project to dismantle Sudan by secular extremists, armed movements and political parties supported by regional circles to invade Khartoum and the Army General Command to arrest 300 officers in addition to 200 of the Resistance Committees.

"The video was intended to ignite sedition and create state of instability" Brig. Abu-Haja concluded.