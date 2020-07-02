Algeria: Hydrocarbons - Sonatrach Reduces By 50 Percent Expenditure Without Affecting Production Activity

1 July 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — National hydrocarbon company Sonatrach has reduced by 50% its expenditure and re-examined its investment plan in the last few months, following the government's instructions, said Wednesday, in Algiers, the company's CEO Toufik Hakkar.

In a press briefing on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of several cooperation agreements with Italian energy company ENI, Hakkar said, regarding Sonatrach's future projects, notably in the context of the drop in oil and gas prices amidst Covid-19 crisis, that the national company has reduced by 50% its expenditure and re-examined its investment plan without affecting the production activity.

"We have put off some projects, we have re-examined their execution during this period but we have maintained the exploration and production projects which are important for us," he said.

"This law allows us discussing and proposing some projects to our partners. We have already signed several partnership agreements with large companies to share the risks related to the exploration and production," underlined Sonatrach CEO.

The objective is to ensure the country's energy security in the medium and long terms in order to renew the country's hydrocarbon reserves, said the official.

He pointed out that the revision of the different projects didn't affect the sector of petrochemistry for which investment is maintained, notably through partnerships.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.