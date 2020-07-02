Sudan Calls On Parties of Ottawa Treaty to Overcome Challenges

Geneva — The Chairman of the 18th meeting of the States Parties to the Ottawa Treaty, Ambassador Osman Abu Fatima Adam, the Acting Chargé d'Affairs to the Permanent Mission of Sudan in Geneva, addressed Tuesday, the intersessional meetings that will last until July 2.

The meeting was held via video conference technology due to the corona pandemic, with the participation of the states' parties to the treaty to continue the efforts and obligations of the Ottawa treaty.

In his address to the opening session, the chairman of the meeting, Ambassador Abu Fatimah, asserted the special importance of the meetings as they are the first after the approval of the Oslo Action Plan last year, adding that the meetings aims to set indicators for the implementation of all areas of the plan, indicating it as an opportunity for the appropriate preparations for the 18th meeting of the treaty states parties to be held in Geneva, next November.

Abu Ftima has called on the states parties to the treaty to work together and in cooperation with the implementation support unit of the treaty to overcome the challenges facing its implementation, including financing and the increasing conflicts in many regions, which led to the deterioration of the security conditions and enabled some groups to take advantage of these conditions and use improvised explosive devices and innovative hand-made mines.

He pointed to the importance of to take caring of mine victims and survivors, expressing hope to overcome the challenges.

He renewed his congratulations to the state of Chile for declaring, since last February, that it is free of the last anti-personnel landmine on its territory within the specified deadline, by which the two Americas become closer to becoming a mine-free zone.

The chairman of the conference has appealed to the member states that did not complete the mines' removal program to benefit from Chile's experience.

He expressed his appreciation to the convention committees, the head and members of the Convention Implementation Support Unit, and the Geneva International Humanitarian Demining Center for their efforts in preparing the inter-sessional meetings.

Brigadier General Khalid Hamdan, Director General of the National Mine Action Center in Sudan, who is leading the Sudanese delegation to the conference is expected to address the meeting during the upcoming sessions.