Cameroon: Government Common Entrance - Littoral Witnessed Hitch Free Examination

Out of the 23,726 pupils who registered a few did not show up.

Pupils yearning to further their education into government secondary schools in the littoral region today June 30 join their counterpart nationwide to write the Government common entrance. Statistics from the regional Delegation of Basic education reveals that 23726 pupils registered for the 2020/ 2021 academic year as against 19075 pupils last academic year. The children wrote in 80 sub centres in 24 sub division out of the 34 sub divisions in the littoral region.

On the ground pupils were busy taking their examination in a calm and serene atmosphere. In all the centres visited, strict measures were in place to bar the way to Covid 19. At the entrance of each of the writing centres visited, the security guards welcome all with a thermometer and wash hand buckets with soap and water were readily available.

According to the chief of centre of "La Marseille" sub centre in Bonamoussadi, Madam Atem Hannah, out of the 137 pupils who registered, three were absent. She said 71 were boys and 66 girls. She disclosed that only h 25 pupils were allowed to sit per class and one person per bench, while adding that all the children were oblige to wear their masks. She emphasized that food was not sold on campus and parents were advised to give children snacks so they can eat during break. Madam Atem Hannah added that with the creation of new centres, some parents had difficulties identifying the centres of their children, but the problem was sort out. While at Kathy Nursery and Primary school were 25 schools were writing, the atmosphere was calm. The chief of centre Mr Shey Kimbi Michael disclosed that a total of 490 pupils were writing in 21 class rooms in the centre. Out of this number, he went on, 254 were girls and 236 were boys. He said the centre registered 4 absences. The two pupils who registered for the Government Technical Common entrance were present. He said all the barrier measures put in place by the Government were strictly respected .