Cameroon: Finance Committee Members Sharpen Skills

The exchange forum between Members of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly and officials of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court took place on June 30, 2020.

Members of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly who are at the start of their five-year term of office now better master public establishments and semi-public enterprises, public finances and are better prepared to ensure the oversight of government activities with regard to the management of public finances.

The pioneer forum between officials of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court and members of the Finance and Budget Committee of the just- started 10th legislative period of the National Assembly took place on June 30, 2020 on the theme, "Evolution of the jurisdiction of the Audit Bench and its impact on the management of the Regional and Local Authorities." Members of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly acquired skills on missions of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court, missions of the Audit Bench before the laws of 2018 on public finances and the jurisdiction enhanced by the July 2018 reforms relating to the Fiscal Regime of the State and other Public Entities. Other aspects the MPs learned had to do with the necessary means for the exercise of the jurisdiction of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court.

Speaking while opening the forum, the Chairperson of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly, Hon Rosette Moutymbo Ayayi stated the context which came at the start of the 10th legislative period of the National Assembly and the enactment of Law No. 2019/024 of 24 December 2019 to institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities. The law that comes to en- hance the decentralisation process in Cameroon, she said, further gives powers to the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court. Hon Ayayi said the fo- rum was to seek ways of enhancing cooperation between the National Assembly and the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court, appreciate the extent of their responsibilities in the decentralisation process, stating that the MPs should make use of the forum to better oversee government activities in terms of the management of public finances. On behalf of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court, Justice Fofung Justine Wacka congratulated the MPs on their election, rejoiced that the forum was holding at the beginning of the legislative period. She recalled the missions of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court .