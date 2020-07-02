Cameroon: Senate - Four Bills Tabled

They were submitted for scrutiny on June 30, 2020 during a plenary sitting chaired by the House President, Marcel Niat Njifenji.

Some four bills have been brought before Senators for consideration. They were tabled in a plenary chaired by Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji and are in relation to amending some provisions for the 2020 financial year, regulating statistical activity in Cameroon, regulating artistic and cultural associations in Cameroon, and amending certain provisions on the law relating to freedom of association.

Bill No 142/PJL/SEN/2L seeks to regulate statistical activity in Cameroon with the aim of reforming current legislation governing statistics which dates back to 199. The legal document establishes princi- ples on the production of official data as well as the terms and conditions for coordinating statistical activity in the country. While prescribing the preservation of statistical data and prohibiting any manipulations therefore for unlawful ends, the bill makes it possible for public entities responsible for the production of official statistics to allow private entities to collect, process and analyse statistical information under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, bill No 145/PJL/ SEN/2L relating to the ratification of Ordinance No 2020/1 of June 3, 2020 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No 2019/23 of December 24, 2019: Finance law of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2020 financial year seeks to adjust the State bud- get due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact. Under the Ordinance, the overall State budget for the 2020 financial year was reduced to FCFA 4,409 billion as against FCFA 4,951.7 billion in the original finance law, representing a drop of FCFA 542.7 billion in absolute terms and minus 11 per cent in relative terms, with an overall State budget deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP as against 2.1 per cent initially projected in the 2020 finance law.

On the other hand, bill No 146/PJL/SEN to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No 90/53 of December 1990 relating to freedom of association aims to organise a specific management method for artistic and cultural associations. The new paragraph reads thus "Political parties, trade unions, sports associations, non-governmental organisations as well as artistic and cultural associations, shall be governed by separate instruments." Bill No 147/PJL/SEN/2L seeks to regulate artistic and cultural associations in Cameroon with the objective of contributing better towards promoting the spirit of creativity among members and preserving national and universal cultural heritage.