Cameroon: NW/SW Reconstruction, Development - Fako, Kupe Muanenguba, Lebialem Consulted

Yesterday was equally very long for Paul Tasong's PPRD Committee as they met the various elite to voice out reconstruction concerns in the South West Region.

Day Two of field consultations to reconstruct and develop the South West Region in the current violence pitched the National Committee and three of the six administrative Divisions of the Region yesterday. They were Fako, Kupe Muanenguba and Lebialem.

Introducing the sessions, Paul Tasong as National Coordinator, stressed that all stakeholders employ open minds, express dependable facts and put forth positive suggestions. "Nothing will hinder the reconstruction programme", he said.

The elite of Lebialem Division, where there has been no schooling, no market, and no free movement for the past four years, came in huge num- bers to discuss the way forward. As Mrs. Motaze Dorothy, Regional Delegate for Basic Education, told the commission; Lebialem is the only Division where no child is going to school and so the plan should take particular note and act to reverse the situation.

The Paramount Rulers of Lebang Fontem (Fon Fontem Asabatong) and Bamumbu (Fon Lekunze) voiced their plights of heightening insecurity in the area. Some personalities, however, rejoiced that with the current coronavirus threat, many internally displaced persons had begun returning to their villages for fear of contamination in big towns.

As a consequence of the current conflict, 47 kilometres of road was made impassable in Lebialem. Equally, the Division produced a big chunk of the 80,000 persons who lost their documents to the violence in the affected Regions. The elite from Lebialem spoke of the Lebialem waterfall of two rivers from which the Division derives its name as a wonderful potential source of electricity if harnessed in the current development plan.

Consultations with Fako Divi- sion brought out key areas of requests for development concerns to include disenclaving the capital city of Buea with outlets such as Limbe- Buea, Limbe-Tiko as well as reconstructing the Tiko-Douala highway which is in continuous dilapidation. Meanwhile, the elite from Kupe Muanenguba insisted on making their roads passable. On the whole, concerns for reconstruction of destroyed homes, providing electricity, creating potable water supply, ensuring the employment of youths and a drive for industrialization of the South West came out strong in the various requests. Today's agenda involves working sessions with Manyu, Meme and Ndian Divisions in the presence of their Senior Divisional officers, MPs, Mayors, civil society, traditional rulers, women groups, cultural associations and political parties .