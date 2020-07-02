Africa: U.S. Protests - an Opportunity for Africans to Reclaim Our History and Our Future

opinion

As black Americans and people of colour fight for their identity and self-worth, we Africans must realise that this fight directly concerns us. This includes revisiting our history of colonial atrocities and teaching a full, unbiased account of those atrocities at the centre of our history curriculum.

On 25 May 2020, George Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police after a convenience store employee called 911, accusing him of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. In a series of mind-boggling events that led to Floyd falling on the ground, one of the white officers, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd's neck. He left the knee on his neck for a staggering 8 minutes and 46 seconds, despite witness accounts that Floyd had already been handcuffed and was not resisting arrest.

Floyd's repeated cries that he could not breathe got no response from the officer who had his knee on his neck and the three other officers who assisted in restraining him while preventing bystanders from intervening. Eventually, Floyd went motionless and still, Chauvin did not take his knee off his head until medics, who had arrived on the scene, told him to remove it. A motionless Floyd was then...