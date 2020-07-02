Tanzania: Tcra Imposes 30m/ - Fine to Six Defiant Radio, TV Stations

THE Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Content Committee has imposed 30m/- fine to six electronic media for violating broadcasting rules and regulations as stipulated in the Electronic Communications and Postal Code of 2018.

The radio and TV stations that faced the wrath include Cloud FM Radio, Duma TV, East Africa Radio, Global TV, SibukaTv and Star TV.

TCRA's contents committee chairman, Mr Joseph Mapunda told reporters yesterday that the said Radio and TV stations aired contents without following principles that guide their profession.

He said: "the stations have violated Regulation 5 (1) (a), (b), 5 (2), (b) and 12 ( I), (iii) and 12 (h) of the Electronic Communications and Postal Code,"

On the side of Cloud FM Radio, Mr Mapunda said the station aired content materials that promote sexual activities and the use of 'octopus soup' for enhancing sexual acts. He said the programme was aired at a time when the large audience could be children.

"The stations have violated Regulation no 11 , 12 (1) (a) (d) and 14 (a) (b) and (c) of the Electronic Communications and Postal Code of 2018," he noted.

He said Duma online TV has been fined for uploading contents with abusive language in instagram and other social networks. He said TCRA has banned Duma TV operations for one month.

Moreover, the committee chairman added that East African Radio has been punished for airing contents that insults the government basing on the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Global Online Tv has been punished for posting contents that contained abusive language through You Tube while Sibuka TV has been fined for airing contradicting programme, which is contrary to the regulations.

Furthermore, Star TV has been fined for airing a programme, which contained materials that insulted the Kisarawe District Commissioner, Ms Jokate Mwegelo and Minister of State RALGs Mr Selemani Jafo.

The station has been ordered to apologize to the two leaders within three days. According to Mr Mapunda, each station has been fined and served with a warning letter.

"They can go on and appeal if they are not satisfied by the decision reached by the contents' committee, the appeal must be filed within 21 days from today," said Mr Mapunda.