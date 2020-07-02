Tanzania: Process IDs for Database, Minister Tells Farmers

AGRICULTURE Minister, Japhet Hasunga has encouraged farmers to acquire identity cards for a database establishment that would show one's residence and kind of agricultural activity one is engaged in.

According to a press statement issued early this week by the Ministry's Communication Unit, agriculture sector forms the major contributor to the country's development that requires a lot of concentration and address.

"Every farmer should be registered and get an identity card that would show the type of agriculture and his/her residence," read part of the statement quoting the Minister.

The Minister equally noted that the sector contributes about 30 percent as earnings in the foreign currency in the country.

In a related development, Mr Hasunga directed Extension Officers to spend time in the field with farmers, where their profession is mostly required in order to improve agricultural productions.

Elaborating, the Minister urged the Tobacco Board to revive tobacco cultivation and processing in the country, in addition to looking for stable market domestically.

Commenting, Registrar of the Cooperative Societies, Dr Benson Ndiege, said there is a need for the Cooperative Societies to improve their activities and ensure farmers get enough loans from financial institutions as capital for their farms.

He noted that the government in conjunction with Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) will continue to undertake legal steps against leaders of cooperative societies, who fleece farmers.