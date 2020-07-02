Nigeria: Reps Probe Buhari's School Feeding Programme

2 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday directed the Statistician General of the Federation and the National Bureau of Statistics to provide data and shed more light on the National School Feeding Programme.

The committee alleged that the data being used in the school feeding programme since inception was unverifiable.

It asked the NBS to provide the head count of pupils and other beneficiaries of the National Food Programme, the precursor to the school feeding programme.

It demanded a proper pre-qualification of all the food vendors for the school feeding programme in accordance with the Public Procurement Act to safeguard the lives of the pupil's and other citizens.

The committee's chairman, Wole Oke, commended President Buhari for introducing the programme, but said it was being reviewed by the legislature to prevent mismanagement.

The Statistician-General, Yemi Kale, said his office would do the headcount as requested and provide the list of public and private school pupils who benefited from the feeding programme.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.