Nigeria: Reps Probe Buhari's School Feeding Programme

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday directed the Statistician General of the Federation and the National Bureau of Statistics to provide data and shed more light on the National School Feeding Programme.

The committee alleged that the data being used in the school feeding programme since inception was unverifiable.

It asked the NBS to provide the head count of pupils and other beneficiaries of the National Food Programme, the precursor to the school feeding programme.

It demanded a proper pre-qualification of all the food vendors for the school feeding programme in accordance with the Public Procurement Act to safeguard the lives of the pupil's and other citizens.

The committee's chairman, Wole Oke, commended President Buhari for introducing the programme, but said it was being reviewed by the legislature to prevent mismanagement.

The Statistician-General, Yemi Kale, said his office would do the headcount as requested and provide the list of public and private school pupils who benefited from the feeding programme.