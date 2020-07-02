Tanzania: Local Company Sets to Support Grape Farmers in Region

A Dodoma-based wine industry-Central Tanzania Wine Company (Cetawico) is planning to introduce new grape cultivation that would improve the lives of local farmers to a great extent.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' recently, the winery's Managing Director, Fiorenzo Chesini said the development follows growing demand of varieties of wine in the global market.

"As for now we've entered into an agreement with more than 700 farmers not only to purchase their grapes, but also expect to expand their production levels in a near future," he said. He said the new approach in the region would see farmers' yields improved and quality raised, adding: "We intend to support small scale wine processors also to increase capacity and improve quality of their products.

"Most farmers are still unprofessional in keeping the grapes for quite a long time in the fields after harvesting, because this allows the grapes to attain sugar levels recommended for making best wines."

Explaining, Mr Chesini noted that plans were underway to provide farmers also with trainings to improve their knowledge on relevant agronomic practices.

On his part, the company's Quality Controller, Mr Erick Schlunz, said the factory was producing best wines, which are marketable.

"In few years to come, we will stand on top of the world as the best wine processing company... and for now our products compete against high-profile factories in South Africa," he added.

Among the top and best wines produced at the winery includes Sharye, Rosier, Presidential, Chenin Blanc, tresor, crystal, ruby, Sharazad, ambassador and the presidential reserve.

Inaugurated on 26 June, 2005 by the former President William Benjamin Mkapa, the winery has kept on expanding in the country, and it plays a great role in promoting grapes' cultivation in the region.

"We are now among the leading tax payers in the region as we pay at least 100/-million every month," he pointed out.