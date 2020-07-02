South Africa: SA Records 8,124 New COVID-19 Cases

2 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded its biggest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 8 124 people tested positive.

Of the additional cases, Gauteng and the Western Cape, which are the hardest hit provinces, contributed to the country's highest increase in the last 24 hours.

Gauteng's infection rate grew by 3 063, followed by the Western Cape with 1 896, Eastern Cape 1 654, KwaZulu-Natal 958, North West 206, Free State 158 and Limpopo 44.

Overall, the country has 159 333 confirmed Coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, 92 people died of COVID-19 related illnesses; 37 are from the Western Cape, 28 from Gauteng, 17 from the Eastern Cape and 10 from KwaZulu-Natal.

"This brings the total deaths to 2 749," the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said, adding that the mortality rate is now sitting at 1.7%.

Also, 76 025 people have recovered from the disease, while 1 666 939 tests have been conducted to date.

As of Wednesday, the Western Cape had 64 377 cases, Gauteng 45 944, Eastern Cape 29 340, KwaZulu-Natal 10 632, North West 4 393, Free State 1 672, Mpumalanga 1 306, Limpopo 1 175 and Northern Cape 494.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 10 357 662 cases globally and 508 055 deaths.

