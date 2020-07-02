South Africa: The Mogoeng Mogoeng Blowup - What Judges Say, Does Matter

analysis

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is in the news, again. While we are not saying judges cannot hold personal views, we do think that there are some significant problems with his comments.

While appearing on an online discussion with Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein, hosted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the chief justice commented that he was:

"under an obligation as a Christian to love Israel, to pray for [the] peace of Jerusalem, which actually means the peace of Israel and I cannot, as I Christian, do anything other than love and pray for Israel, because I know, hatred for Israel by me and for my nation, can only attract unprecedented curses upon our nation."

The chief justice further commented that he felt that South Africa was denying itself "a wonderful opportunity of being a game changer in the Israeli/Palestinian situation", and asked rhetorically whether South Africa had:

"cut diplomatic ties with our previous colonisers? Have we embarked in a disinvestment campaign against those that are responsible for untold suffering in South Africa and the continent of Africa? Did Israel take away our land? ... I believe that we would do well to reflect on these things as a nation, and reflect...